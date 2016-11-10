Birthday boy Szymon a happy chappy

This is usually the time of year when pike come onto the feed, but it would seem those big fish in Ferry Meadows had not read the script.

The pike match there on Sunday saw most of the field struggling to slip the net under a pike or two.

Matchwinner was Szymon Skoczen and he went home a very happy chap, winning £165 on his birthday.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey AS held an Angling Trust Pike Qualifier at Exhibition Bridge and in first place was Paul Lenton with 9lb 10oz,

His winning catch also included the largest fish of the day, which weighed in at 5lb 8oz.

Keith Rayment was second with one fish weighing 5lb, followed by Martin Smith on 2lb 2oz.

In the club match on the Forty Foot narrows, Ivan Steels finished out in front with 5lb 1oz of small fish all taken on pinkie close in.

Paul Kilby came second with 1lb 2oz, then came Ray Myring with 12oz.

RESULTS

Yaxley, Carrot Wash, Saturday: 1 John Taylor 4lb 15oz; 2 Mel Saggers 4lb 2oz; 3 Frank Bevilacqua 3lb 11oz.

Tuesday Club, The Bower, Whittlesey: 1 Chris Hardman 8lb 1oz; 2 Ron Needham 6lb 9oz; 3 David Steels 5lb 4oz.