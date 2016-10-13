BIG MONEY WIN: Annual earnings of almost £100k for the postman

Some times in angling you have to have a bit of luck to string together a good run of form as a lot depends on the peg you draw, the conditions and how the fish will feed on the day.

Or your name could be John Whincup. Not satisfied with winning the biggest ever individual prize money of £70,000 in the recent Maver Match, he was at it again last week.

Danny Needham won the Tuesday Club match.

The city angler travelled down to Cornwall to fish the Whiteacres Festival last weekend. You had to make it into the top 15 anglers throughout the week’s matches to reach the £25,000 grand final.

John went through comfortably and completely smashed a very strong field which included some of the best commercial anglers around today, as well as, England internationals, to scoop yet another massive payday bringing this year’s total winnings close to the £100,000 mark and I don’t think that has ever been done before!

That tells you the magnificent performance John has put together. He was an angler to be reckoned with at Decoy Lakes a few years ago, but he has now placed himself up with the very best in the country, not too shabby for a postman from Peterborough!!

I will also mention city journalist Ben Fisk, who took the runner-up spot for the second year running and also in the final from this area were young Tom Edwards and Kev Wadge.

When the Peterborough Telegraph Sportsman of the Year event comes round John has to be a strong contender!

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club are finding the Ferry Meadows Lakes to their liking especially along the ‘High Bank’ section.

In the club’s latest match it was Danny Needham topping the list with a very respectable 18lb 12oz, caught on the pole with red maggot.

Second place went to Graham Page, who alternated between the pole and feeder for 17lb 4oz, then came Frank Bevilacqua on 17lb 1oz.

DUNNAMORE MEMORIAL TROPHY

The annual contest was fished on the Beastie Lake and it proved to be a great tussle between Rob Goodson and Lee Kendal for top spot, both putting ton weights to the scales.

But Rob came out on top with 113lb 1oz with Lee weighing in at 100lb.

Rod drew peg 9 and started on the feeder, and when that slowed down he went onto a banded pellet on the pole, but his best spell came late in the match on dead reds over micro pellet. Third was Ian Frith with 94lb 15oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

The Conservative Club match on the Yew Pool at Decoy Lakes saw Bob Walker putting 112lb 2oz to the scales from peg 22 to take the honours. He caught on a small Method feeder with red maggot.

Alan Porter came second on peg 11 with 90lb 6oz. Third with 74lb 7oz was John Hudson.