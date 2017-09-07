Big Ben strikes in a cracking match at Decoy Lakes

There was a big field and some huge weights at the Decoy Open match on Sunday.

It was split over the Beastie Lake and the Horseshoe Pool and both were in fine form.

Ben Townsend took the honours with a fine 215lb 6oz.

He has finally captured a good sponsorship deal with Matrix - one of the big players in the world of match angling - and he is certainly not letting them down.

He drew peg 26 and put a net of carp and the odd barbel to the scales taken on pellet and maggot.

Runner-up was Josh Pace on the Horseshoe Pool. He did really well from peg 12 catching the majority of his fish up in the water on pellet.

Third place went to Stuart Cheetham with 154lb 5oz, followed by midweek winner at the fishery Rob Goodson on 140lb 2oz.

JVAC

Yew Lake at Decoy was the venue for the latest JVAC club match and with a near full lake some anglers found it diffiuclt to put a decent weight together.

Matchwinner Andy Knell did not have that problem though on peg 20.

He put 121lb 3oz to the scales all taken on a bomb and big pellet approach.

In second place was Roy Whincup, who fished pellet for 95lb 6oz, followed by Jay Richardson on the feeder with 91lb 4oz.

GEORGE SCALLY MEMORIAL

There was a good turnout for the George Scally Memorial match fished on the Wagtail Pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery.

Danny Carlton took the honours with 90lb 7oz, alternating between the pole and feeder.

Second place went to Dave Schwinger with 82lb 10oz followed by John Crouch on 73lb 4oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM FISHERY

It’s been a busy time at the Float Fish Farm Fishery with regular matches taking place throughout the week and of course the Saturday summer series.

In the Monday match fished on the Horseshoe Pool it was Nigel Baxter leading the way from peg 12, putting 93lb 6oz to the scales.

On Wednesday, paste master Alan Wiggins topped a big field on the Two Island Pool with 72lb 11oz.

Roy Wells came second fishing a small feeder for 62lb 3oz.

COCK INN

Cock Inn returned to the old Silver Lake at Kingsland on Sunday and after a relatively poor match on their last visit there only a few fancied a good day’s sport.

But they need not have worried as it fished really well, showing some of its best form of the year.

In first place was championship leader and the ever-consistent Mick Sidney. He weighed in with 127lb 10oz of carp caught on the six-metre pole line on corn over hemp and micro pellets.

Brian Hampson took the runner-up spot with 104lb 12oz all caught on a small Method feeder again with corn.

Third was Steve Smith with 95lb 14oz, another angler fishing close in with sweetcorn over hemp.

Sidney now has a clear lead in the championship with only a few matches to go so the chasing pack will be hard pushed to catch him now.