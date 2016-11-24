Bevilacqua wins a very close contest

In the Whittlesey club match held at Beggars Bridge on the Twenty Foot Drain, Frank Bevilacqua took the honours in a very close contest with 7lb 14oz.

Fishing the pole with pinkie over groundbait on the end peg next to the railway bridge, he caught small roach and skimmers throughout the day.

Dave White put 7lb 8oz to the scales from the other end peg for second spot. He found bites hard to come by on the whip, but changed to the pole with loose fed pinkies to finish strongly. Andy Lawrence was third with 7lb 5oz.

YAXLEY

A lucky last cast in the Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC match at Kingsland saw Lionel Whaley squeeze victory by half an ounce.

Whaley caught a carp and a tench within half an hour of the start of the match on the windswept silver fish lake, both on red maggot hookbait with a pellet feeder rig.

But then it all went wrong and he had an agonising wait until close to the final whistle before he could claim the top spot with that bonus fish which gave him 8lb 12½oz.

At the next peg John Furnell also caught a 6lb carp early in the match, but fell just short on 8lb 12oz

In third place was Paul Marriwith with a weight of 1lb 12½oz.