Beastie bonanza as tons of fish are caught at Decoy

One of the best results of the weekend came from the Beastie Lake at the Decoy complex in the Ramsey AS fixture which saw over half the field break into three figures.

Rob Wright was top rod with 277lb 8oz from peg 30.

Although the lake is renowned right across the country as one of the best carp waters, Wright decided to fish a chopped worm and caster approach to attract the huge head of skimmer bream and the tactics worked a treat.

Believe it or not, close to half his weight was made up of small bream, although the really big carp into double figures did come into the margins in the latter stages.

Runner-up Kieran Payne drew peg 29 and put 241lb to the scales which would normally have been more than enough to win most matches.

Third with 177lb was Guy Drew, followed by Josh Pace with 159lb 4oz.

OVER 55s

The Over 55s match on the Decoy complex saw their latest fixture on the Horseshoe Pool and once again it was Chris Saunders topping the field.

He won with 165lb 14oz from unfancied peg 19 fishing close in all day on meat.

Sean Best came in second off the next peg with 127lb 5oz caught on a small feeder, then came Dave Rowell on peg four with 113lb 15oz.

JVAC

Saunders came up trumps again in the JVAC match on the Yew Pool at Decoy.

The master of cat meat fishing was miles in front of the chasing pack putting a fine 216lb 13oz to the scales from peg 17.

Second was Roy Whincup on 168lb 6oz, again on meat, and third place went to Dave Corcoran with 128lb 5oz.

DECOY OPEN

In the Decoy Sunday Open it was newcomer Ben Brighton taking first place from peg 10.

He caught on the pole with maggot to weigh in 168lb 4oz.

Runner-up from peg six was Simon Godfrey, who fished a pole and pellet approach for 158lb 8oz, then it was Sean Coaton with 157lb 9oz.

FENLAND RODS

A rough and windy Cedar Pool at Decoy Lakes was the venue for the latest Fenland Rods fixture which saw most of the fancied pegs producing the goods.

Out in front on the middle pegs was Dick Warrener, who fished very close in all day on meat for 150lb.

On the opposite bank was John Garner who put 112lb to the scales to take second place, then came Callum Judge with 108lb and Les Bedford with 79lb 12oz.

FERRY MEADOWS

There are going to be some very big matches this year at Ferry Meadows and the first took place over last weekend.

The Ringer Baits Two-Day Festival attracted a very strong field from all over the country, but with the changeable weather it was tough going for most of the field.

Leading the way on day one was Matt Derry with 83lb of bream, followed by Lee Jepson on 45lb. No local anglers were pushing for the top spot on day one but thankfully that all changed on the second day with city rod Paul Rayner topping the field with 58lb followed by another Peterborough angler Carl Singleton on 49lb.

Derry took overall victory with 89lb 9oz, then came Rayner on 72lb 8oz and Singleton 55lb 12oz.