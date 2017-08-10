Barry is king with his big bag of bream

Have your say

Local rod Barry Stacey had a day to remember in round three of the King of the Fens League fished on the Middle Level Drain, St Peter’s Bridge.

He put a fine net of bream to the scales weighing in 51lb 14oz. Runner-up was Rob Wright with 14lb 15oz, then came Andy Ellis with 14lb 12oz.

Cock Inn winner Mick Sidney.

Top team on the day were Tackle & Bates (25pts) followed by Drain Rods (24) and Sensas Mark 1 White (22).

COCK INN

Cock Inn were on the small carp lake at Kingsland Fishery on Sunday fishing for the Lee Eudale Memorial trophy.

Match winner and making a timely return to the top of the Summer League table was Mick Sidney.

He fished from unfancied peg three and steadily caught 141lb 10oz of carp on sweetcorn over hemp on a short pole line.

Brian Hampson was second on peg four with 138lb 10oz and Chris Shortland third with 109lb 8oz.

Sidney and Shortland are clear of the chasing pack in the league.

RESULTS

Deeping St James AC, Wade Cup, Horseshoe Lake, Decoy: 1 John Bowland 148lb 3oz; 2 Colin Fisher 134lb 3oz; 3 Ray Torrington 114lb 13oz.

Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC Pairs, The Bower: 1 Frank Bevilacqua/ Ivan Marriott 14lb 6oz; Steve Cox/John Furnell 13lb 4oz; 3 Lionel Whaley/Nev Garton 9lb 2oz.