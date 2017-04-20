Andy’s a winner at Barford Lakes and could now earn himself £50,000

Andy Adams has become the latest local angler to win through to the final of one of the sport’s big money competitions.

Last year city rod John Whincup pocketed close to £100,000 in prize money. This year it could be Adams pocking up a big cheque.

Graham Page.

The local matchman took the honours in the latest qualifier for the Fish ‘O’ Mania final, which is screened live on Sky Sports in July and carries a first prize of £50,000.

Adams won the Barford Lakes qualifier in Norfolk on Saturday, topping the strong field with 104lb 11oz of carp.

His story is all the more remarkable as Adams dropped out of angling for several years and only returned to the sport recently.

Since returning though he has soon produced some class performances showing he is up there with some of the best in the area.

Mike Mitchell.

PETERBOROUGH & DAA

In the Peterborough & District AA match fished on the Roman Bank pegs at Ferry Meadows, it was Graham Page once again proving to be too good for the field.

He drew peg 22 and caught a net of bream and skimmers on the tip for 30lb 2oz.

Second place went to Steven Stone from peg nine with a weight of 23lb and third was Geoff Grant with 7lb 10oz.

OVER 55s

There was a very good turnout for the Over 55s match on the Yew Strip Lake at Decoy Lakes on Friday.

A cool breeze knocked weights down a bit, but the fancied pegs once again dominated proceedings.

Mike Mitchell topped the field from peg 21 with a net of big carp taken on the pole with pellet weighing in 129lb 8oz.

Stan Dow came second from peg seven and he also caught on the pole and pellet to finish with 111lb 13oz.

Third was Dave Rowell on 109lb 10oz.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey & District Angling Society fished on the Elm Pool at Decoy Lakes on Sunday with the club’s match secretary Keith Rayment taking the honours.

He finished with 127lb 12oz of carp taken from peg six on the pole with paste and cat meat.

In second place fishing pellet up in the water and later in the margins with red maggot was Rob Wright. He put 119lb 8oz to the scales from peg three.

Third place went to Andrew Rayment with a level 100lb.

JVAC

Chris Saunders continues his fine run of form in the JVAC matches, topping the latest contest on the Beastie Lake at Decoy with 130lb 14oz, netting carp to 8lb.

Not far off the pace in second spot was Nick Carlton, who drew peg five and caught close in with pellet and maggot for 125lb.

Next came Barry Nicholls on 114lb 4oz.