A mixed bag down on Ferry Meadows

Ferry Meadows Lakes can be very temperamental at this time of year. A good wind on the water and a warm day on Sunday should have seen some cracking action on both of the bream filled lakes.

But it was not to be for the Peterborough & DAA anglers fishing the High Bank on the Gunwade Lake.

Rob Hewison.

First with a modest 12lb 11oz was Graham Page on peg 39. He caught a few bream on the feeder with red maggot.

Clive Turner came in second with 6lb 2oz followed by Martin Porter with 4lb 4oz.

STEEL CITY

There were much better weights from the 50-peg Steel City match spread around most of the complex.

Match organiser Mick Smith won with 84lb 4oz from the Thomas Cook Bank.

Runner-up was another venue regular Dave Lawrence with 71lb 10oz, then came Paul Tuxford with 65lb 4oz.

IT’S A PLEASURE

Rob Hewison caught 60lb of bream during a pleasure session at Ferry Meadows recently - all taken on a swim feeder at 45 metres.

PIKE AND ZANDER

Ferry Meadows is to host a pike and zander match on Sunday April 16 and it will be fished on the Overton Lake.

It’s not a rover match so anglers will draw for pegs. There will be pools on the day and a trophy for the matchwinner.

For details call Carl Street on 01733 551279.

LICENCE REMINDER

Don’t forget if you are out this weekend for the first time in a while you will need a new 2017 rod licence.

I am expecting Environment Agency bailiffs to be out and about over the next couple of weeks so make sure you get yours before you head off for a day’s sport or you could end up with a hefty fine.