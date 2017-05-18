A grand effort for charity at Ferry Meadows

The Peterborough & District Charity Match at Ferry Meadows was a huge success with over £1,000 raised for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

A total sum of £1,138 was made from entry fees and raffle tickets with additional monies from collection buckets as yet to be counted.

Mick Linnell won the Webb's AC match.

And that is a wonderful achievement . . . so well done to the anglers, sponsors and organisers.

Onto the match now and with both Gunwade and Overton Lakes in action there was always going to be a respectable winning weight even if a lot of the field struggled.

Top rod was Simon Farmer, who drew the hot pegs on Overton and put a net of bream to the scales all taken on a feeder for 67lb 4oz.

Runner-up with 58lb 1oz was Adam Wakelin and third Steve Ringer with 19lb 10oz.

Deeping winner Colin Fisher.

DEEPING ST JAMES

Lake Ross does not get the attention it deserves at this time of year, particularly from matchmen as the more popular waters that hold open events tend to attract the anglers.

But for club matches the venue is hard to beat if you don’t mind a short trip over to Pinchbeck as the Deeping St James anglers found out on Sunday as they competed for the Doxham Rose Bowl.

Matchwinner Colin Fisher put a fine 130lb 1oz to the scales. He drew unfancied peg 14, but knows the venue well and decided on a short pole approach with pellet fishing both meat and sweetcorn over the top.

Runner-up was Ray Torrington on peg 19 with 115lb 10oz and third Chris Wheatley on peg 13 with 94lb 12oz.

WEBB’S AC

Webb’s AC were back at Float Fish Farm Fishery on Sunday and Mick Linnell continued his fine run of form.

It was not that easy though as the first couple of hours were a struggle, but he had a really good second half of the match to ease ahead of the chasing pack with 75lb 7oz.

Alan Forrest came second with 67lb 5oz, followed by Gordon Harmer on 64lb 9oz.

COCK INN

When the fish are thinking about spawning they are never that easy to tempt and it would seem a lot of the carp at Kingsland are about to spawn as they never settled all day for those fishing the Cock Inn club match on Sunday.

The eventual winner was Steve Smith with a modest 66lb 11oz, catching shallow in the margins on luncheon meat over casters.

Runner-up was Larry Robertson with 51lb 9oz on casters and corn fished close in on the pole.

Chris Shortland fished a small feeder with maggot to finish in third place with 50lb 15oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club returned to Biggin Lake last week for another silverfish match.

With a cold North Easterly wind blowing down the lake, weights were a little bit down on previous visits to the venue, but it did produce a close result.

Out in front was Mike Smith with a net of bream and skimmers for 23lb 13oz, taken on the pole with worm and red maggot.

In second place was Danny Needham with 18lb followed by Fred Tarne in third spot on 15lb 2oz.