A Christmas cracker for Green

A good attendance for the Float Fish Farm Christmas match meant anglers split over two lakes, Wagtail and Horseshoe.

It proved to be a wise decision as some good nets were taken from both.

Out in front from peg 22 on the Wagtail Pool was Paul Green, who caught on the feeder and pole to finish with 63lb 7oz.

Next came Tony McGregor, who was on Horseshoe 21 and caught 46lb 12oz again alternating between the pole and feeder.

Third was Dave Thornton from Horseshoe peg 19 with 43lb 12oz.

With plenty of hot sausage rolls and a glass of red wine at the half way stage supplied by fishery owners Dale and Elaine Hudson I think its fair to say everyone went home very merry and will be looking forward to the fishery arranging a few more matches like this one!

JVAC

A good turnout considering the frosty weather saw JVAC on both Elm and Yew Pools at Decoy on Sunday.

Top rod on Elm was Barry Webb, who fished a long pole line for most of the day netting carp to 6lb for a total of 75lb 7oz.

Runner-up was Dan Abbot with 67lb 12oz followed by Paul Irons with 66lb 12oz.

Over on Yew it was Roger Gowler out in front. He caught on the pole with pellet for 57lb 4oz. Roy Whincup was runner-up with 50lb 9oz, then came John Savage with 48lb 1oz.

COCK INN

Over on Four Islands, Cock Inn continued their winter series of matches, but like most waters right across the area the heavy overnight frost took its toll.

It’s been a strange year for Gary Sell. He puts a lot of effort into his fishing, but this season he has not always been rewarded. However, that all changed for the better on Sunday.

While others struggled for a bite he put together a winning weight of 33lb 2oz.

Fishing a corn hookbait over micro pellet, he caught F1s and carp from peg seven. Steve Smith came second with 31lb 12oz from peg three , and third from peg 10 was Paul Faulkner on 24lb 15oz.