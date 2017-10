A jet ski racer from Baston has just won two British titles in his first year of racing.

Alexander Parkin (22) took part in the British Jet Sport Championships throughout the summer and finished the six-race series in first place in two categories - the JSRA Stock Spark and the Stock Spark Novice classes.

Next year, with the support of family, friends and sponsors, he is hoping to race on the world championship stage on Lake Havasu in Arizona.