A Plumb double for Peterborough City

There was double delight for Peterborough City Rowing Club at the Wallingford Long Distances Sculls event.

Siblings James and Camilla Plumb were both winners at the weekend meeting in Oxfordshire.

Peterborough Citys Boston Marathon record-breakers were, from the left, Damen Sanderson, James Plumb, Tim Halliday and Tom Dolby.

A strong tailwind over the four-kilometre course led to fast times in all divisions but that also meant a higher level of skill was required from the competitors.

Camilla was the first to claim a pot, winning the Women’s Senior single sculls by a comfortable margin of over two minutes.

Older brother James won the corresponding Open Senior event and finished in the top 30 of all boats in his division.

Graham Barks and Jack Ward both entered the Masters E single sculls, and they finished seventh and 10 th respectively.

Peterborough City were also celebrating the previous weekend at the Boston Rowing Marathon.

Tim Halliday, Damen Sanderson, Tom Dolby and James Plumb formed an IM3 coxless four for the 50k event, which is one of the longest rowing races in the UK, and they came up trumps.

The Peterborough crew finished the course in three hours and 57 seconds and that was a new course record.

It was eight minutes faster than the IM3 coxless four course record which Bournemouth University had held for 15 years.