A great day on the Great Ouse for Peterborough City crews

Peterborough City Rowing Club returned from Sunday’s Bedford Small Boats Head with four wins.

The two-kilometre race downstream on the Great Ouse is ideal preparation for the approaching regatta season and almost 350 crews took part.

Chris Elder and Hayley Shipton.

The heat and sunshine were welcomed by spectators, but a blustery wind tested the competitors throughout the afternoon.

Former Peterborough junior star Camilla Plumb showed that university hasn’t distracted her from rowing as she won the high status Women’s Elite single sculls category.

The men’s senior squad also collected a win in the second tier of the Intermediate double sculls event, where Chris Elder and Stuart Holmes took the honours.

Elder also came third in the Mixed Intermediate doubles with novice crewmate and fiancee Hayley Shipton.

The Masters squad took Peterborough’s other two wins.

A welcome return to form for Anita Carter and Joan Heath saw them win the Masters E double sculls by a commanding 30-second margin over their clubmates Bridge Lloyd and Helen Wallace.

And completing an awesome foursome for the city club, the Women’s Masters B coxed four of Tina Allen, Gail Parker, Sarah Smith, Ilektra Apostolidou and cox Hannah Parker won their category.

Eight Peterborough City crews took second places in their categories.

They were Carole Hook (Women’s Masters A/B single sculls and Women’s Intermediate 3 single sculls); Gemma Singleton, Emma Richardson, Kate Read, Sarah Sheldrick and cox Hannah Parker (Women’s Intermediate 2 coxed fours); Hayley Marsters, Gail Parker, Bridge Lloyd, Helen Wallace and cox Hannah Parker (Women’s Masters D coxed fours); Hayley Marsters & Lincoln rowers (Masters C fours); Jo Canton, Sarah Smith, Anita Carter, Ilektra Apostolidou (Women’s Masters C quads); John Canton, Owen Green, Joe Smith and Peter Orme (Masters F/G coxless quads); Graham Barks (Masters E single sculls).