A gr-eight day as City lead the way at the Huntingdon Head

Peterborough City Rowing were the top club at Sunday’s Huntingdon Head of the River event.

They came away with eight wins, which was three more than the hosts Huntingdon Boat Club.

Alex Leverage won two events.

Two scullers - Alex Leverage and Ilektra Apostolidou - were double winners.

Leverage won the Open J16 single sculls, finishing over a minute clear of the runner-up from St Ives, and then he joined forces with James Toynton to win the J17 doubles.

Here the dominant City pair were one minute and 40 seconds clear of Isle of Ely in second and their time of 15:09 over the four-kilometre course was the fifth fastest of the day out of 69 crews.

Apostolidou won the women’s Masters A/C singles by a margin of almost three minutes and then took the mixed Masters C doubles honours with Pete Orme by 24 seconds.

Orme was also in the Peterborough boat that won the Masters E coxless quads along with Keith Blackman, Tim Lloyd and Steve Hodge. They were 41 seconds faster than the Isle of Ely quad in second.

Two more quad victories came from the junior crews, both coxed by Rosie Turp. Tom Jackson, Henry Barnett, Tom Bodily and Connor Ribbons won the J16 coxed quads by just under a minute and Eve Cresswell, Charlotte Bolton, Chloe Reed and Milly Hilton won the J15 coxed quads by 51 seconds.

Benjamin Mackenzie was the second fastest single sculler of the day, and won his J17 singles event by one minute and 28 seconds. His time of 16:34 placed him 19th overall.

Tim Jeffries-Harris, Steve Akerman, Neil Beckingham, George Nash and Euan Melkowski (cox) were second in the Open Masters D fours category.

Another City crew that raced, but for time only due to lack of opposition, was Sarah Watson, Lauren Shearman-smith, Libby Jarvis and Hannah Bassett in the women’s coxless quad event. They still had a good row, coming 30th overall and they were the fastest women’s crew of the day.

Completing a good weekend for the club Steve Cranfield and Ian Palmer joined Chris Callow and Dave Smith from Star and Leicester to win the Masters B coxless quads at the Nottingham Autumn Head,