Wisbech grandfather thanks ambulance crews for not giving up on him after cardiac arrest

A Cambridgeshire grandfather has thanked ambulance staff for “not giving up on him” when he went into cardiac arrest.

Trevor Whitby had his heart shocked 16 times and was in intensive care for six weeks after he collapsed at his Wisbech home on 13th April.

The retired forklift driver was this week (3rd November) reunited with the five ambulance staff who helped save his life. He also presented £350 to the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) Charitable Fund.

The 70-year-old can not remember a three-month period of this year. However, he said he will always be grateful to Daniel Hansen, Matt Webb, Dave Lang, Kyle Everett and Martyn Harrell.

He said: “It is very emotional. I cannot express what I feel for them. I can not thank them enough for not giving up on me.”

His wife Sarah called 999 at just before 2.45am concerned after Trevor went pale and clammy and was having a heart attack. He was being assessed by Daniel, Dave and Matt and was getting dressed when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

The ambulance staff managed to resuscitate him and rushed him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be stabilised before being successfully treated for a blocked coronary artery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Trevor, who had a heart attack 16 years ago, says he “feels great” and for his 70th birthday in July he asked family and friends to donate money and raised £700 to be split between EEAST’s charitable fund and the critical care unit at the QEH.

Kyle added: “You could tell Trevor was a fighter because his heart kept restarting and he went into cardiac arrest so many times that we went through two drugs bags. It is one of our most memorable jobs. It is unbelievable to see him so well now.”