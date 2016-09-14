Whittlesey Festival is just magic

The Whittlesey Festival left the town’s mayor bamboozled and brought smiles to the many families who enjoyed the sun and various attractions last Sunday.

Councillor Alex Miscandlon clearly delighted in the card skills of magician Ricky Lock, but he also had plenty of praise for the Second World War Flypast of a Spitfire and Lancaster Bomber which capped off a memorable day.

Whittlesey Festival - entertaining the visitors is Jo Dorman from Little White Liar EMN-161109-183922009

He said: “The whole day was absolutely fantastic. The weather was great and the people were great and the flypast was magnificent. I’m a petrolhead and I thoroughly the cars and motorcycles spread down the high street.”

On top of a display of vintage vehicles, there was an array of music, song and dance finishing with the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corp and Peterborough Highland Band.

The day had begun at 9.55am with a large parade from the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street.

Whittlesey Festival - EMN-161109-183935009

Whittlesey Festival - dancers from The Rug-Cutters dance troup EMN-161109-184120009

Whittlesey Festival - morris dancers from Pig Dyke Molly EMN-161109-184148009

Whittlesey Festival - classic cars on show - Colin Thompson with his 1934 Morris EMN-161109-184229009