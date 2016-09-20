Whittlesey family climb 24 peaks in 24 hours in honour of dad who died seven weeks after cancer diagnosis

A Whittlesey family defied fatigue by climbing 24 Lake District peaks in 24 hours in honour of their late father.

Philip Ingham’s children Peter, Gemma and Christopher were joined by Philip’s son-in-law Chris with the aim of raising £2,000 in support of the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

Philip Ingham's children Peter, Gemma and Christopher and son-in-law Chris

Philip had passed away aged 62 just seven weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January.

The challenge included climbing some of the highest peaks in England, including Scafell Pike and Helvellyn.

Peter said: “The challenge was far more difficult than any of us could have thought. Although we were hoping for good weather nothing could have prepared us for the soaring temperatures and clear blue skies which just added to the toughness.

“There were times when we were struggling to keep going as our legs, bodies and eventually our minds became tired and weary, but with our father firmly in our minds we knew that we had to keep pushing ourselves.

“There were moments of pure joy as the landscape and scenery were beautiful even though we walking for 24 hours and completing a physically exhausting challenge.

“We have been amazed by the level of support that we have received and would like to thank everyone who took the time to donate to a cause that is so close to our hearts or send us messages of good will which helped to spur us on.”

The family have so far managed to raise over £6,500 for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and hope to continue raising money with other events in the near future.

Pancreatic cancer has the worst survival rates of any cancer with just three per cent surviving for five years and only one per cent of sufferers surviving 10 years or more.

To donate, visit the family’s JustGiving page.

RELATED

Whittlesey family aims to honour dad with 24 peak challenge