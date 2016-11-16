Whittlesey community raises money for mum-of-three’s funeral after sudden death

A community has rallied around a Whittlesey family after a mum of three died suddenly overnight.

A crowdfunding page set up a week ago to help Mandy Wakefield’s family over Christmas has raised £2,750 which is just £48 short of the money needed for her funeral.

Mandy (35), of Sycamore Road, was mum to Connor (15), Reggie (6) and Summer (7), and she leaves behind her partner Sam.

Mandy’s dad John Wakefield, posting on Facebook, said: “I’d like to thank you all for your well-wishes and we are totally overwhelmed by the support the family received after Mandy’s passing.”

The crowdfunding page was set up by Colin Martin, a Whittlesey community champion who raises money for important causes in the town.

Colin wrote on the page: “We have been approached for help for a young family this morning. They have lost their mum during the night, Mandy Wakefield, who lived on Sycamore Road.

“She was a beautiful, caring mother who has left behind three children, Reggie aged six, Summer aged seven and Connor 15, and her partner Sam said she was the most important thing in their life.

“This family deserves a happy Christmas, so please if you have any old toys or money that can help towards the funeral or just in general for them that you could donate to this family at this hard time to make their Christmas a little bit better, I would be grateful.

“I hope we call all pull together at this time.

“All donations are welcome.

“Please inbox if you can help and donations can be brought to me.”

Colin added that Mandy’s funeral must be the first thing which is paid for.

To donate to the family, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colin-martin-982.