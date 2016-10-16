Pupils talk up Must Farm

Findings from the excavation of the Bronze Age site Must Farm were put on display at a talk at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey last week.

Selina Davenport, Must Farm outreach officer, talked about the significance of the finds which have been dug up at the Must Farm Quarry at Funtham’s Lane near Whittlesey.

The talk was open to members of the public who also got to see presentations given by college pupils which shone a light on what society was like at the time.

The event was put on by Eduardo De Almeida and Angela Curtis from the college.

Eduardo, who was struck by how well preserved the items were, said: “The talk was quite enlightening. It’s important for the town to get a better understanding of the history that’s on their doorstep.

“The most important thing that came out of it was we gave students and local residents a sense of perspective and pride about the significance of the discoveries.”