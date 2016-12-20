Man in 70s suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run in Whittlesey

A man in his 70s needed hospital treatment after a hit-and-run in Kings Delph, Whittlesey.

The incident happened at about 4.40pm on Wednesday, December 14. It has been reported that a man was struck by a blue Transit van. One of the occupants initially got out of the vehicle to see if the man was okay.

The victim suffered head injuries and man was later taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he received treatment for serious injuries.

A Facebook post showed the victim with a bloodied scar on his head, while it was said that he had three plates and 23 screws put in to secure his wrist.

He was also said to have two cracked ribs and has had to stop work.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.