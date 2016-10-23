‘I’m disgusted with myself’

A Whittlesey man has been given a restraining order after drunkenly abusing a neighbour.

Mark Barnes (43) of no fixed abode admitted he had “disrespected” his family during a sentencing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

Barnes was warned by District Judge Ken Sheraton that he faces a jail sentence if he breaches the restraining order, which bans him from contacting the victim or going to Falcon Lane.

Giles Beaumont, prosecuting, said the victim was outside his home in Falcon Lane when Barnes abused him, and that he had been targeted for “no reason.” He added that Barnes was “found by the police sergeant and found to be very intoxicated. He was interviewed and made some admissions of being abusive.”

Sarah Dunne, defending, said the death of Barnes’ mother had caused him “extreme grief.”

She added that alcohol was causing him to “act in a self-destructive way. His behaviour is very unpleasant and anti-social but it’s very low level.”

Barnes, speaking from the dock, said: “I miss my mum more than anything in the world. I’m absolutely disgusted with myself. I just want to leave here and get my life back in order.”

District Judge Sheraton said: “I was surprised to see Mr Barnes’s appearance - I was expecting a youth. His behaviour was not something I was expecting of someone of his mature years.”

Barnes was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intent to cause fear of, or provoke, unlawful violence.

He will pay costs totalling £315.