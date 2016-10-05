Good Samaritan rescues driver who spun into 20 foot embankment after suffering cardiac arrest

A Good Samaritan rescued a driver who spun into a 20 foot embankment at King’s Delph in Whittlesey after suffering a cardiac arrest at the wheel.

The heroic member of the public pulled the driver from the car and gave him first aid before ambulance crews arrived and re-started his heart.

Paramedics worked on the man, believed to be in his 60s, for more than an hour before taking him to Peterborough City Hospital.

Station Commander Ady Slack, who praised the “tireless” work of the ambulance crews, said: “Early involvement by the member of the public supported the ambulance service in their work.”

Ambulance crews were at the scene at 5.52pm on Monday (October 3) and left at 7.23pm with the man remaining in a serious condition as he was taken away by land ambulance.

Magpas Helimedix also attended the scene, alongside an East of England Ambulance Service ambulance crew, rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer.

Two fire crews from Stanground and Whittlesey attended the accident.

Firefighters used ladders and specialist stretchers to pull the casualty from the embankment and had returned to their stations by 7.49pm.