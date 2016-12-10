Family’s delight over hair shave

A teenage girl said goodbye to her blonde locks to raise money for a three-year-old with a unique health condition.

Yazmin Hills (14) of Eldernell Lane, Coates, had her hair shaved off by mum Claire (44) at Sir Harry Smith’s Community College in Whittlesey.

Yazmin Hills , a pupil of SHSCC Whittlesey, having her head shaved to raise funds for Cody Stanier (3) by hairdresser and mum Claire Hills. The event was being watched by her family members EMN-161125-152711009

Yazmin’s inspiration was Cody Stanier who is believed to be the only person in the world to be missing the same two chromosomes - structures which hold his genes.

Yazmin, who has known Cody since he was born, said: “It was a good experience to remember in front of all my friends. I’m happy I’ve done it.”

The money raised will pay for an adapted pushchair for Cody, who has outgrown his current one, while Yazmin’s hair is being donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children with cancer.

Claire said: “I’m very proud. Words can’t really express how I feel.”

Cody, who cannot talk or chew, and who was expected to never walk, incredibly took his first steps on mum Kelly’s birthday in September.

Kelly said she was speechless when she found out what Yazmin was doing. She added: “I had tears in my eyes. I can’t thank her enough.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kelly-stanier-1.