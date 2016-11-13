Big donation to help patients

Patients will benefit from specialist medical devices worth more than £10,000 which have been donated to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

Fundraisers No Gain No Pain UK have handed over eight syringe drivers which will be used by the trust’s community nurses to help patients receiving end-of-life care living in Whittlesey, Eye, Stanground, and Thorney and Wansford.

The charity also donated more than 70 handmade cloth bags which can carry syringe drivers, which cost more than £1,300 each. The presentation took place at the Aliwal Manor Care Centre in Whittlesey.

Syringe drivers are small portable machines which inject medicines into patients.

No Gain No Pain UK is run by Louise Nicholls, her husband Lee and their friend Samantha Carter, who began raising money to buy syringe drivers in 2015 following the death of Louise’s father, David Jarrett, from cancer.

Louise said: “My dad was a businessman in Whittlesey who was fit and strong, but in the last few days of his life he had difficulty getting a syringe driver immediately. He had to wait 24 hours, which may not seem long, but when someone you love is in pain, one minute is 60 seconds too long.”