Awards for Washes team

A team behind the strengthening of the Whittlesey Washes, which was completed a year early and nearly £10 million under budget, has won two awards.

Engineering and project management consultancy firm Royal HaskoningDHV had two reasons to celebrate at the 2016 Institute of Civil Engineers East of England Merit Awards.

The Wash Tide Gauge project won the Technical Excellence and Innovation category while the Whittlesey Washes project won the Team Achievement Award.

Patrick Woods and Tim Burgess were there to pick up the awards.

Tim said: “For the team to be recognised for their work on Whittlesey Washes is an honour and a testament to some great collaborative working not only within the internal Royal HaskoningDHV team but also between all parties involved.”

The Environment Agency project for the Washes will help to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 250 homes in the Fens. More than 300,000 tonnes of material from local quarries was moved and compacted to strengthen 17km of banks.