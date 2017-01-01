Patients to benefit from MRI scanner

Thousands of patients are expected to benefit from a new MRI scanner at Stamford Hospital.

The 27 tonne scanner is being delivered on Sunday, January 8 at 8am after making the 150 mile journey from Bristol.

The scanner will be lifted into position by a heavy-duty crane which Morrisons has offered to host in its car park.

Once on site, engineers will complete the final installation and hand over the scanner to the Peterborough And Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at the end of January.

Around 8,000 patients a year are expected to benefit once the scanner is fully functional.