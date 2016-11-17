Court case opens two years after Burghley House butler’s death

The Burghley House Preservation Trust has appeared in court over the death of an employee at the house in July 2014.

The trust is charged with failing to ensure the welfare of butler Arthur Mellar (47) who was crushed in a lift and later passed away from his injuries at Peterborough City Hospital.

The case was heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday. However, magistrates deemed the case to be too serious for them to deal with, so it has been moved on to Peterborough Crown Court where another hearing will take place on Friday, December 16.

The trust did not enter a plea during the hearing.

On the Burghley House website, it says the trust was established as a charity “for the advancement of historic and aesthetic education and the preservation of buildings of national importance, and in particular the preservation and showing of Burghley House near Stamford.”