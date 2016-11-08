Guide dog may need to retire after being attacked

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attack on a guide dog in Ramsey.

The incident happened at about 1pm on Sunday (November 6) when a man and woman were walking their Labrador across the junction of Whytefield Road and School Lane.

Another dog, thought to be a German Shepherd, ran towards them and began biting their dog around the back and neck.

The pair were unable to remove the German Shepherd from their dog and made the decision to release him so he could flee.

The incident attracted the attention of neighbours and passing motorists and two men were seen to restrain the German Shepherd.

The pair returned home and took the guide dog to the vets. It is understood his harness prevented any puncture wounds and the dog was lucky to escape with swelling and bruising.

PC James Lee said: “Although the dog wasn’t significantly injured, he has been subdued since the attack and it is unknown what the long term effects may be. It is possible that his confidence may have been irreparably damaged and he may need to be retired.

“The owner of the dog is equally upset and shaken and is reluctant to take her dog out again.

“The incident attracted the attention of passing motorists and residents. I would urge anyone who witnessed the attack or who has knowledge as to the identity of the dog or its owner to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.