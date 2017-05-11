Three-day family festival returns to Yaxley this weekend

One of the UK’s largest free community events is back with a special treat for Star Wars fans.

The Yaxley Festival returns for three days of live music, entertainment, activities and all round family fun. From tomorrow to Sunday it features more than 40 bands over two stages, with involvement from hundreds of local people and community groups.

TV and film star Warwick Davis, best known for his role as Griphook in Harry Potter and the Ewok Wicket in Star Wars:The Return of the Jedi, and North West Cambs parliamentary candidate Shailesh Vara are this year’s special guests, and they will be joined by special surprise guests from the 501st Legion (official Star Wars re-enactment group) for an opening from a galaxy far, far away. The official opening is at midday on Saturday, where the YaxFest official charity partner LPUK (of which Warwick is a patron) will be promoted.

The event is jam-packed, consisting of a music festival, a country show, a classic car meet, a funfair, a sports tournament, a heritage fair and so much more.

It will once again showcase local talent, provide family entertainment and celebrate the rich local history.

Local community groups will be looking to raise money and awareness as visitors enjoy an unforgettable, fun-packed weekend - it attracts 25,000 visitors each year.

This year’s live music line -up is sure to please, including main stage acts Austin Gold, Children of the Revolution, Buster James, 4th Labyrinth and many more.

Yaxley Festival is a free family friendly event. Go along and join Cambridgeshire’s most exciting goodwill-powered family entertainment event.

For more information, full music line up and times please visit facebook.com/yaxleyfestival or yaxleyfestival.info.