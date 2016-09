A woman was taken to hospital with chest injuries thought to have occurred from the air bag of her vehicle.

It followed a two vehicle crash in Bishops Road, Eastgate at around 3pm this afternoon (Friday, September 16).

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew and treated the woman believed to be in her 20s.

She was then taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment although her injuries were not thought to be serious.