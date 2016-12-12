Woman in life-threatening condition from cardiac arrest as air ambulance lands in Peterborough’s Central Park

A woman was in a life-threatening condition after suffering a cardiac arrest in Park Road.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Central Park yesterday (Sunday, December 11) while the East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and ambulance officer after being called just after 12.30pm.

Paramedics resuscitated a woman in her late 50s before taking her to Peterborough City Hospital.

The woman was believed to have been at a private residence and not at the park.