Woman hospitalised after having chemical squirted in her face in Peterborough

Police and crime news from the Peterborough Telegraph - peterboroughtoday.co.uk, @peterboroughtel on Twitter, Facebook.com/peterboroughtoday

A teenager has been arrested after a woman had a form of irritant chemical squirted in her face in Peterborough.

