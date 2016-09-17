Widow criticises council over grave

A widow has criticised Eye Parish Council for ordering her to remove marble kerbing from her husband’s grave.

Janet Price says she has visited Kevin’s grave every day for the last three years since he suffered an aneurysm - a bulge in the wall of a blood vessel.

Mr Price, then 39, was doing karaoke in Great Yarmouth when he suddenly collapsed and died.

Mrs Price said: “I’ve went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave with my two sons and found a piece of paper saying the kerbing has to come off within 28 days. All the residents have pieces of wood and fences around the graves they visit. We were trying to get on with our lives but this has knocked us all back.”

Council clerk Brenda Stanojevic said Mrs Price had been made aware for three years that kerbing was not allowed at the lawn cemetery as it makes it harder for the grass to be cut and could see the mower accidentally damage someone’s property.

She said: “We have been extremely sympathetic. I’ve met her on several occasions. She knew in the beginning what was allowed and what was not, but she chose to ignore it.

“Everybody is treated the same and I’ve written to other people.”