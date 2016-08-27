Werrington schoolboy’s blind date with nature

A brave Werrington schoolboy has raised £350 for charity by walking through Ferry Meadows blindfolded with only a long white cane to guide him.

Twelve-year-old Ethan Lutterer took on the feat to help Peterborough Association for the Blind (PAB),a charity that gives the visually impaired people of Peterborough and the surrounding areas the right support.

Ethan is PAB’s youngest volunteer, and he was accompanied and supported by his mother, Nina, guide dogs, PAB members and many others as he negotiated the course and listened to the “sound of leaves in the wind”

Ethan has been diagnosed with Irlen’s syndrome, which affects the brain’s ability to process visual information and has to wear blue tinted glasses, but despite this he still took on the “blind walk” in order to raise money for a charity he believes is “worth the money.”

Also a member of the Scouts, Ethan received his fund raising badge through the blind walk. £350 was raised for PAB. If you would like to aid Ethan with his journey you can still donate on his just giving page online: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.co m/Lutterer.