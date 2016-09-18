VIDEO: Peterborough strongman pulls 22 tonne truck across Serpentine Green car park

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Few people’s idea of a restful Sunday is dragging a 22 tonne truck across the Serpentine Green car park, but then few can lift anywhere near as much as Bob McStay.

In front of a cheering crowd including girlfriend Rachel Barraco and children Daye (4) and Ella (9) McStay, the Yaxley strongman used all of his 21 stone to force the HGV 40 metres forward from where it began.

Strongman Bob McStay preparing for his lorry pull

It all took less than 30 seconds from start to finish, and Bob will now see if he can actually pull an aeroplane as he continues to grow stronger.

The 34-year-old, who has bench-pressed 227.5kg, was worried that after a false run earlier today (Sunday, September 18) his fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice might stall when the moment to perform arrived.

An aching Bob said: “Getting it started was the worst part. The first time I tried it before you turned up I didn’t get it started, I slipped out.

“So I panicked a little bit, but it came together when I got a bit more grip on my shoes.

Bob McStay with Nilesh Patel from Sue Ryder

“It was the toughest truck pull I’ve done. I’ve only just recently done 22 tonnes but that was only for 18 metres and this was for 40 metres.

“I could probably have gone on a bit more, but without doing it you don’t know.”

Bob’s personal bests have seen him dead lift 320kg, squat 310kg and overhead press 165kg on his daily intake of approximately 6,000 calories.

The industrial storage steel erector began competing two years ago, and recently he won the British powerlifting championships in his 140kg weight class.

Bob with girlfriend Rachel Barraco

He also came 11th in the final of the England Strongman competition.

Bob, who had never previously pulled a truck more than 25 metres, is hoping to raise £1,000 for Thorpe Hall where his nan received great care, while the inspiration for his challenge came from seeing three men pull two lorries.

“I thought I would do one lorry, one man,” he added.

Bob’s girlfriend Rachel said: “I’ve been to about six competitions but I’ve never seen him pull a lorry that far or as heavy as that.

Bob with children Daye and Ella

“It’s nerve-racking - I worry about the strain on his body because later on he will be suffering. But I’m proud of him, especially to do it for charity.

“And to do it in front of everyone takes some balls.”

Nilesh Patel, Thorpe Hall fundraiser, said: “It was brilliant of Rob to do this on behalf of Sue Ryder, and I’m pretty sure it’s the first truck pull we’ve had for Sue Ryder at all so I’m very proud of him doing it for us.

“It seemed to go pretty quickly, but I suppose it does go pretty quickly when you’re not actually doing it yourself!”

Steve Coulson, operations manager at Serpentine Green, said: “I got the phone call from Nilesh saying ‘can we do this?’. We work with Sue Ryder quite a lot and it was a no-brainer.

“This beats everything I have seen in the car parks by a long way.”

To donate to Sue Ryder, visit Bob’s JustGiving page.