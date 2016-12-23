VIDEO: Large queues as excited Peterborough United fans claim Chelsea tickets

Excited Peterborough United fans formed a large queue at the ABAX Stadium this morning (Friday, December 23) as they tried to claim priceless tickets for the big FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

Supporters who attended the replay against Notts County on Tuesday had their first chance to buy tickets from 9am for the third round tie at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 8.

Queueing supporters outside the Posh ground to buy Chelsea tickets. Fan Tom Paterson. EMN-161223-105728009

But there was an anxious wait for many at the back of the queue who were left hoping that there would still be tickets left when they made it to the ticket office.

Among the waiting fans was Lewis Parker (24). “We will turn them over five-nil,” he asserted.

Lewis attended Posh’s last trip to a Premier League side, away at West Brom in last season’s competition, but he added: “This is as big a queue as it’s ever been.”

Donald Bird was queuing up to get a ticket for his mum. He visited Stamford Bridge the last time Posh played Chelsea in the cup, back in January 2001.

Posh fans queuing up this morning

“It was brilliant,” he said.

And he’s confident that Posh can do a lot better than the five-nil defeat they managed back then against a strong Chelsea side.

“I feel we stand a good chance,” he added.

Carl Gilbert is also fancying Posh’s chances against the current Premier League leaders.

“We know Bradford did it a couple of years ago,” he said.

Any remaining tickets go on general sale on Wednesday.

