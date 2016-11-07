UPDATE: Two men from Peterborough to appear at crown court charged with robbery

Two men will appear at Peterborough Crown Court charged with robbery after offenders forced their way into a Peterborough home, tied up a woman and stole jewellery and cash.

Kevin Sharpe (31) of Barry Walk in Peterborough and Steven Arthurs (25) of Saltmarsh in Peterborough will appear in court on Tuesday, November 29.

Sharpe previously appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 1 and Arthurs at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 4.

Arthurs has also been charged with false imprisonment and kidnap.

Both men have been remanded in custody.

The robbery took place in Crown Street at about 10.40am on October 25 when a man entered the property and tied up a woman who was in there with her two children aged six and four.