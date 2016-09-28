UPDATE: 10-year-old boy dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Peterborough

A 10-year-old boy died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Police were called at about 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 27) to reports of a child in cardiac arrest in Grimshaw Road, Dogsthorpe.

The boy was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.

Speaking yesterday, a spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance, two response cars and two ambulance officers were called just after 3.15pm to reports of somebody collapsing.

The Magpas air ambulance was also called out.

