Uncertainty leaves St Michael’s Gate neighbours upset

A neighbour of the 74 residents being evicted from St Michael’s Gate says the uncertainty of who will be replacing them is making her worried.

Dot Haynes, chair of the Parnwell Residents’ Association, said residents at Finchfield were worried about the value of their bungalows going down, with homeless people set to move in just yards away.

Dot said: “The neighbours have been so good and we never had any trouble from them, not that I’m saying there will be trouble from anybody else.

“I’m absolutely upset not knowing what’s going to happen. We are all elderly up here and all get on.

“Who knows what is our future here. It’s the uncertainty of what’s going to happen that makes me worried.”

Homeless people are being moved into the properties which will be used by Peterborough City Council as temporary accommodation.

The council is paying housing firm Stef & Philips nearly £1 million a year to use the properties.

Homeless people moving into St Michael’s Gate will be replaced when they are found a permanent home, and Dot added: “We won’t even get the chance to get to know them because they might not be here that long.

“I’m worried and very upset. I’m disabled and I need to be where I am. I don’t want to move. I’ve been here 15 years as have most of the people who live around this area.

“Who are these people? We do not know them. What are they going to be like? You have to hold your breath and hope for the best.”

RELATED

‘We don’t want to let our daughter down’ says Peterborough mother facing eviction from St Michael’s Gate

Peterborough dad’s anguish as family prepares to for eviction so home can be used as temporary accommodation

‘I don’t know where my kids will be in two months.’- Peterborough family face eviction from St Michael’s Gate three weeks before Christmas

Petition launched to stop “ridiculous” eviction of 74 families in Peterborough to use their homes to house the homeless

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson urges city council to not sign deal with property firm after families evicted from homes

Upset Peterborough dad is worried for his children after being told they face eviction from St Michael’s Gate

Challenge date announced over Peterborough City Council’s decision to use homes of evicted families for temporary accommodation

Tenants facing eviction from St Michael’s Gate declare themselves homeless with Peterborough City Council

UPDATED: Tenants facing eviction from St Michael’s Gate criticise lack of support from Peterborough City Council at meeting

VIDEO: Peterborough City Council ‘considered buying St Michael’s Gate properties’ before they were sold to firm evicting tenants

VIDEO: ‘I hope you sleep well at night!” - Bitter exchanges as deal to move homeless people into St Michael’s Gate in Peterborough gets final go ahead

Peterborough MP raises St Michael’s Gate evictions in Parliament as ePetition begins to secure special debate

‘Unacceptable!’ MP pledges to come after firm evicting tenants from Peterborough’s St Michael’s Gate

‘We are going to fight this’ - Petition goes in for Peterborough City Council debate on St Michael’s Gate evictions

VIDEO: Peterborough MP hands in St Michael’s Gate petition to Parliament

VIDEO: ‘Get off your hiney and do something about it!’ Anger and tears as St Michael’s Gate residents plan next move