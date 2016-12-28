Tribute to popular head

A permanent memorial dedicated to the popular former executive principal of Nene Park Academy has been unveiled.

Martin Bacon, who also founded the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, passed away in 2013 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Martin Bacon plaque unveiled at Nene Park Academy. Sue Ryder@s Nelish Patel receives cheque from Daisy Doyle, Megan Swales, Ellie Coltman and Caitlin Brodie - the Bitter Sweets charity fundraisers. EMN-161217-180734009

The lasting impact he made on countless young people and teachers in the city was clear as hundreds paid their respects at his funeral at Peterborough Cathedral. The same year he was posthumously named Headteacher of the Year at the Peterborough Telegraph’s Education Awards.

Martin’s wife Kathleen, and his two children Jess and Josh, visited the academy on Friday to unveil the memorial. Martin’s mother and his three siblings were also in attendance.

The memorial explains Martin’s legacy and the activities that a group of fundraisers – known as ‘Team Bacon’ – have completed in his memory for Sue Ryder.

Current academy principal Steve Howard said: “Martin was an inspiration to so many staff and students and it was important to us that we had something permanent at Nene Park Academy to honour his memory.

Martin Bacon plaque unveiled at Nene Park Academy. Pictured at the cermony with Principal Steve Howard are family members Jessica (daughter), Kathleen (wife), Joshua (son), Linda (sister), Margaret (mum) and (at back right) Steven (brother) to Martin Bacon EMN-161217-180747009

“We also wanted to highlight the wonderful work that Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice does locally, but more specifically what they did when looking after Martin and his family in those final days.”

Following the unveiling, the academy presented Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with a cheque for £5,876.15.

The money had been raised by staff and students from the academy throughout the year.