Tree planting sessions available

An exciting project is currently looking for volunteers to help make a difference in their local environment by planting new trees around the city.

Volunteers of all ages can drop in to the planting events at Sacrewell Farm on the 5th, 19th, and 26th November, and 3rd and 10th December. The sessions will take place between 10.30am-4.30pm with all equipment provided.

Forest for Peterborough, launched by The Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) in 2010, have already planted over 93,600 trees with their grand aim to plant 180,000 in the city and surrounding areas by 2030.

Discussing the enterprise, Project Officer, Simon Belham, said: “We are so grateful for the support of our volunteers each year and the hard work they put in to improve the local environment for the benefit of residents and wildlife.”

Forest for Peterborough are also grateful for the support of Peterborough City Council.

Anyone interested should register their attendance by calling 07715 372432 or by email at simon.belham@pect.org.uk.