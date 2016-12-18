Students serve lunch at homeless centre

Several St John Fisher Catholic High School students visited Fairview Court, Oundle Road, Peterborough, this week to serve a meal to some of the homeless people that use the centre.

The school pupils, Erin O’Shea, Urte Cibityte, Awais Islam and Oskar Lesniewski were joined by members of Peterborough’s Interfaith Council. Trudy Allen, Senior Service Manager at Fairview Court said the visit had been very welcome and praised the students’ efforts.

Pictured are St John Fisher Catholic High School students, shelter staff, with members of Peterborough’s Interfaith Council and some recipients of the meal.