Stray found bloodied on Peterborough street ‘used as bait for fighting dogs’

A dog found bloodied on the streets of Peterborough was used as bait to train other dogs how to fight, it is believed.

The stray cross-breed was found in Fengate on Sunday with bite marks around his neck after collapsing through dehydration.

The poorly animal had blood on his nose where a muzzle had been tightly strapped on, and he had even had his teeth filed down which would stop him from defending himself against other dogs using him as bait.

Peterborough dog warden Barnaby Murphy said this was the first bait dog he had ever encountered with its teeth filed down. He added: “He’s a really sweet little dog.

“I picked him up on Tuesday morning and he was clearly timid. He weed himself obviously through fear.

“Every time he was out his tail was between his legs and his head was down. He acted like he did not want to be seen.”

The dog, a cross-breed of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei, is no more than three years old.

He was found exhausted in the industrial area of Fengate then looked after by a member of the public, before being brought to the dog warden.

He was taken to Ravenswood Pet Rescue in Wisbech and is now being looked after by foster carers while a new home is found.

Mr Murphy said: “Dog fighting is certainly known to go on in Peterborough. Everything about it is illegal but it still happens.

“If you’re giving dogs away, make sure you are clued up who you are giving it away to.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 123 4999.