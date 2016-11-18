Starbucks re-opens in Peterborough city centre

Starbucks in Long Causeway re-opened yesterday after undergoing a refurbishment.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders, was there to cut the ribbon at 11am alongside staff, with Peterborough United players then signing autographs from 2pm.

The new-look store will create six jobs.

Lee Scragg, district manager for Starbucks’ franchise partner Queensway Coffee Houses Ltd, said: “We are extremely proud of the store’s new design and are very much looking forward to welcoming our customers back into store to enjoy our range of ethically-sourced coffee.”

Karen Fenwick, director of franchising and licensing, Starbucks UK, said: “We have received fantastic support from the local community and we’re delighted to be open again here in Peterborough.

“We are extremely pleased with the store’s new design and look forward to welcoming our customers back, as well as to meeting some new faces.”