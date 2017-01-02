Stables could be turned into  35 new homes

A former riding school could be demolished to make way for 35 new homes.

A letter has been sent out informing neighbours of plans to build at the ex Stanground Riding Centre in Whittlesey Road which closed to the public around eight years ago following the death of former owner Peggy Fishpool.

The centre is now called Stanground Stables and is leased to Lucy Filippone who keeps her four horses there.

She said: “I’m very upset. I can’t believe it really. I had plans for it to be done up next year and returned to former glories.

“I rent it for my own horses but before that hundreds of people were down there and so many people learned to ride horses there.”

Lucy, who lives around the corner from the stables, which is near the Stanground Community Centre, is now running a petition which she hopes to take into Peterborough City Council, but she fears the worst.

According to the letter, outline plans for the 35 new homes (of which 30 per cent will be affordable housing) will be sent into the council in the next fortnight by Dalton Warner Davis LLP.

The application will then be available to view on the council’s planning application portal which can be accessed via its website - www.peterborough.gov.uk

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Dalton Warner Davis LLP but was told it would not be commenting.

To sign the petition, visit: http://www.ipetitions.com/petition/please-help-save-stanground-riding-stables?.