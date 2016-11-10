St Michael’s Gate evictions set to feature on The One Show after appearance is rescheduled

The eviction of residents from 74 homes at St Michael’s Gate is once again set to feature on The One Show after being rescheduled from last week.

The story was pencilled in for last Thursday (November 3) but is believed to have been held back because of the breaking story that day with the High Court ruling that Brexit could not be triggered without parliamentary approval.

Now, the residents have been told by producers that they will feature this evening (Thursday, November 10) on the BBC One show from 7pm.

The evictions have created a lot of anger in Peterborough.

The properties at St Michael’s Gate, in Parnwell, are owned by Paul Simon Magic Homes. The managing agent is Stef & Philips which has signed a contract worth nearly £1 million per annum over three years with Peterborough City Council so it can move homeless people into the properties.

The council argues that if it does not use the properties as temporary accommodation, another council would step in and use them instead, thus exacerbating the homeless crisis in the city.

The 74 properties are being renovated to become 98 properties.

In another development, a full council meeting at the Town Hall will now debate the evictions after a successful residents’ petition.

The debate will be held on December 14.

