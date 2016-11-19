St John Fisher deputy head (86) and pupils are reunited

Past students and friends met with Ken Brown (86), the former deputy headmaster of St John Fisher RC School at the weekend to celebrate 50 years since they attended the school in the 1960s.

Ken and his wife Rosemary, who was a primary school teacher in Peterborough, also recently celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary and were delighted to meet former students again and share memories of school days at The Blue Bell in Glinton.

Ken was presented with an engraved tankard and his wife received a bouquet of flowers.

Ken remarked:“It has simply been a joy to meet past students and know they have all progressed so well.”

Pictured are Ken and Rosemary Brown with Gerald O’Boyle, Ray Duffy, Nick Frankgate and Kim Garcia.