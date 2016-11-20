Special 100th birthday for Gladys

Longueville Court Care Home had a very special day on Monday when resident Gladys Roberts celebrated her 100th birthday with members of Barchester Healthcare staff, friends and family.

Four generations of the Roberts family, including sons Ed, Keith and Alan, and great granddaughter Reeva, travelled from as far as Devon and Yorkshire to celebrate the milestone.

And to make the day even more special, Gladys received a birthday message from the Queen.

Longueville Court activities coordinator Jessica Porter said: “It was fantastic for everyone to share Gladys’ special day, a 100th birthday is a great achievement and we look forward to celebrating many more birthdays with Gladys.”

Gladys was predictably pleased with her achievement and said: “I didn’t think I’d get to 100, let alone receive a message from the Queen.

“I’m very pleased.”