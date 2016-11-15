Showcase in Peterborough to offer Christmas screenings

Showcase Cinemas will be offering cinema-goers in Peterborough a magical festive experience on the big screen with its Festive Medley.

The selection of Christmas themed screenings will be shown throughout November and December at Showcase’s locations across the UK, including Boongate in Peterborough.

For those who love the magic of ballet, three traditional shows will be screened: The Australian Ballet performance of Cinderella at the end of November, The Royal Ballet’s favourite The Nutcracker at the start of December, and the world famous Bolshoi Ballet company’s version of The Nutcracker seeing 2016 out on New Year’s Eve.

For fans of classic films, Showcase will be screening one of the most-loved Christmas films of all time, It’s a Wonderful Life, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed.

Opera fans can also experience the joy and spirit of the season with the best-selling world-renowned opera trio’s festive concert, The Three Tenors Christmas.

James Dobbin, director of event cinema at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer this assortment of festive classics to our guests this Christmas. The music, songs and stories are timeless so there really is something for everyone.”

Full listings:

Andre Rieu: Christmas with Andre – Saturday 19th November, 4.50pm (All locations except Derby Foresters Park, Newham)

The Australian Ballet: Cinderella - Wednesday 23rd November, 7.15pm (All locations except Derby Foresters Park, Liverpool, Manchester, Newham)

Andre Rieu: Christmas with Andre Encore – Sunday 27th November, 3pm (All locations except Derby Foresters Park, Newham)

The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker – Thursday 8th December, 7.15pm (All locations except Bristol Avonmeads, Derby Foresters Park, Liverpool, Manchester, Newham)

The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker Encore – Sunday 11th December, 2pm (All locations except Bristol Avonmeads, Derby Foresters Park, Liverpool, Manchester, Newham)

It’s a Wonderful Life - Tuesday 13th December, 7.30pm and Sunday 18th December, 2pm (All locations except Newham)

The Three Tenors Christmas – Wednesday 14th December, 7.30pm (All locations except Bristol Avonmeads, Derby Foresters Park, Liverpool, Manchester, Newham)

Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker – Saturday 31st December, 2pm (All locations except Bristol Avonmeads, Derby Foresters Park, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Newham)

Prices and tickets can be found at www.showcasecinemas.co.uk.