Serpentine Green manager brings home top award

The centre manager at Serpentine Green in Peterborough has received a prestigious national award for his work with the Prince’s Trust, which sees him volunteering with young people and teaching valuable employment skills.

David Wait was crowned a winner at the British Land Excellence Awards in a glittering ceremony held in London’s Leadenhall Building.

David, who has worked at Serpentine Green for two years, picked up his award in the ‘Skills and Opportunity’ category for his continued support of young people in the local area through The Prince’s Trust ‘Get into Retail’ scheme.

“I’m really honoured to win this award,” said David. “The ceremony at the Leadenhall Building was a fantastic experience.”